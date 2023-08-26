Isaac Paredes vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 99 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Paredes is batting .409 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 56.6% of his games this season (64 of 113), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (45 of 113), with two or more runs 13 times (11.5%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.249
|AVG
|.265
|.348
|OBP
|.367
|.536
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|37
|33/21
|K/BB
|45/23
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
