Harold Ramirez -- batting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .304.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (59 of 96), with more than one hit 28 times (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (37.5%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Yankees

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 43 .269 AVG .342 .319 OBP .378 .479 SLG .401 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 27 RBI 21 39/11 K/BB 23/8 3 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings