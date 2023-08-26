Harold Ramirez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez -- batting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .304.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (59 of 96), with more than one hit 28 times (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (37.5%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Yandy Díaz
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Randy Arozarena
- Click Here for Jose Siri
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
- Click Here for Rene Pinto
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|43
|.269
|AVG
|.342
|.319
|OBP
|.378
|.479
|SLG
|.401
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|21
|39/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|3
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-7) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.