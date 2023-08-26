Harold Ramirez -- batting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .304.
  • Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (59 of 96), with more than one hit 28 times (29.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 36 times this year (37.5%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 43
.269 AVG .342
.319 OBP .378
.479 SLG .401
18 XBH 6
8 HR 1
27 RBI 21
39/11 K/BB 23/8
3 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-7) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
