The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) host a CUSA battle against the Florida International Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech owned the 63rd-ranked offense last season (391.9 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst with 468.8 yards allowed per game. It was a difficult season for Florida International, which ranked 17th-worst in total offense (322.5 yards per game) and 14th-worst in total defense (451.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Florida International Louisiana Tech 322.5 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.9 (78th) 451.9 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.8 (117th) 103.8 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.7 (99th) 218.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (33rd) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (114th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Florida International Stats Leaders (2022)

Grayson James averaged 163.5 passing yards per outing and tossed 11 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 18.6 yards on the ground per game with three rushing touchdowns.

Lexington Joseph averaged 44.7 rushing yards and collected five rushing touchdowns.

EJ Wilson Jr. ran for two touchdowns on 275 yards a year ago.

Tyrese Chambers averaged 45.3 yards on 4.2 receptions per game and compiled four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Rivaldo Fairweather caught 28 passes last season on his way to 426 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell grabbed 24 passes on his way to 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Parker McNeil's previous season stat line: 1,908 passing yards (159 per game), 123-for-214 (57.5%), 18 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last year Marquis Crosby took 183 carries for 917 yards (76.4 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Charvis Thornton ran for 464 yards on 81 carries (38.7 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Tre Harris hauled in 66 catches for 954 yards (79.5 per game) while being targeted 103 times. He also scored 10 touchdowns.

Smoke Harris also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 65 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 102 times.

Cyrus Allen grabbed 23 passes for 509 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 42.4 yards per game last season.

