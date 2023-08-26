Celine Boutier will compete at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open, taking place from August 24-26.

Celine Boutier Insights

Boutier has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Boutier has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

Boutier has won two of her past five tournaments.

Boutier has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

This week Boutier is trying for her fourth consecutive top-20 finish.

Boutier will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 18 -6 273 3 18 5 8 $2.3M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Boutier finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 95 yards longer than the average course Boutier has played in the past year (6,590 yards).

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier was relatively mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 61st percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging 4.10 strokes on those 48 holes.

Boutier was better than 73% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Boutier fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Boutier recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Boutier's five birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 4.3.

At that most recent competition, Boutier's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Boutier finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Boutier outperformed the field's average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Boutier Odds to Win: +1600

