The 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 will feature Carlota Ciganda as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on offer.

Carlota Ciganda is listed at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Ciganda has finished below par on six occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered the best score of the day three times while finishing with a top-10 score five times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Ciganda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ciganda has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Ciganda has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -7 275 0 17 2 4 $1M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Ciganda finished 13th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 108 yards longer than the average course Ciganda has played in the past year (6,577 yards).

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which landed her in the 35th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Ciganda was better than 50% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Ciganda failed to record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ciganda did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Ciganda's two birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 4.3.

At that most recent competition, Ciganda carded a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Ciganda ended the AIG Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Ciganda finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Ciganda Odds to Win: +5000

