Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .221.

Lowe has had a hit in 49 of 85 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.5%).

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .228 AVG .216 .325 OBP .313 .407 SLG .438 12 XBH 15 7 HR 9 27 RBI 24 56/19 K/BB 39/20 4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings