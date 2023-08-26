Brandon Lowe vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .221.
- Lowe has had a hit in 49 of 85 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.216
|.325
|OBP
|.313
|.407
|SLG
|.438
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|24
|56/19
|K/BB
|39/20
|4
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-7) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
