Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .221.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 49 of 85 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.1% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 42
.228 AVG .216
.325 OBP .313
.407 SLG .438
12 XBH 15
7 HR 9
27 RBI 24
56/19 K/BB 39/20
4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-7) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
