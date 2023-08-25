On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.402), slugging percentage (.501) and OPS (.904) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 23rd in slugging.

In 70.9% of his 110 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 41 games this year (37.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 58 of 110 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .355 AVG .297 .427 OBP .378 .539 SLG .462 22 XBH 21 9 HR 7 38 RBI 27 39/25 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

