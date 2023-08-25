Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) and New York Yankees (61-66) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-7) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (10-4) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Rays have won 68 out of the 103 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.
- Tampa Bay is 60-23 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored 692 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|@ Angels
|L 7-6
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chase Silseth
|August 19
|@ Angels
|W 18-4
|Zach Eflin vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 22
|Rockies
|W 12-4
|Zack Littell vs Ty Blach
|August 23
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Aaron Civale vs Austin Gomber
|August 24
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Shawn Armstrong vs Peter Lambert
|August 25
|Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Gerrit Cole
|August 26
|Yankees
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 27
|Yankees
|-
|Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón
|August 29
|@ Marlins
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 30
|@ Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
|September 1
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Logan Allen
