Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-7) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

In 24 starts, Eflin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.019 WHIP ranks first, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 28th.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 65 RBI (140 total hits).

He's slashing .326/.402/.501 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2

Isaac Paredes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has put up 98 hits with 20 doubles, 26 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .257/.359/.514 on the year.

Paredes brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 4 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 48 walks and 52 RBI (128 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .268/.334/.442 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 71 hits with 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.406/.651 so far this year.

Judge takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with five home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 23 3-for-4 3 3 6 12 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

