Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) will clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (61-66) at Tropicana Field on Friday, August 25. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-4, 3.03 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 68, or 66%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 60-23 (winning 72.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 11-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Jose Siri 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +200 - 2nd

