The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will meet on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Aaron Judge among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 189 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball with a .450 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.4 runs per game (692 total).

The Rays are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.196).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Zach Eflin (13-7) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Eflin is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the year in this game.

Eflin has put up 20 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Angels L 7-6 Away Tyler Glasnow Chase Silseth 8/19/2023 Angels W 18-4 Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies W 12-4 Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Shawn Armstrong Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees - Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Jesús Luzardo 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away - Sandy Alcantara 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Zach Eflin Logan Allen

