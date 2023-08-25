Josh Lowe and Anthony Volpe will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees hit the field at Tropicana Field on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. The matchup's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 68 of the 103 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 60-23 (72.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In the 129 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-56-4).

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-22 35-29 31-23 47-28 60-44 18-7

