Randy Arozarena vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.449 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44 games this season (35.8%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year (51.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.268
|AVG
|.256
|.385
|OBP
|.355
|.445
|SLG
|.423
|18
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|32
|57/31
|K/BB
|69/33
|11
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.