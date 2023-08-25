The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks while batting .226.

In 58.8% of his games this season (50 of 85), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (25.9%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven in a run in 33 games this season (38.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .250 AVG .201 .300 OBP .235 .507 SLG .521 15 XBH 20 11 HR 13 26 RBI 26 55/10 K/BB 60/7 5 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings