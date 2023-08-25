Isaac Paredes -- batting .311 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 98 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 46 extra-base hits.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Paredes is batting .364 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 63 of 112 games this year (56.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.2%).

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in 14 of them (12.5%).

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .249 AVG .265 .350 OBP .367 .542 SLG .490 22 XBH 24 15 HR 11 43 RBI 37 33/21 K/BB 45/23 1 SB 0

