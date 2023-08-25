On Friday, Harold Ramirez (batting .405 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .308.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 59 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.7% of his games this year, Ramirez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-run games (6.3%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 43 .276 AVG .342 .326 OBP .378 .491 SLG .401 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 27 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 23/8 3 SB 1

