Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rockies.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .231 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.9% of them.

In eight games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Yankees

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .235 AVG .227 .279 OBP .250 .394 SLG .364 13 XBH 10 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 33/8 K/BB 39/5 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings