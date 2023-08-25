Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rockies.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .231 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
  • Bethancourt enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
  • Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.9% of them.
  • In eight games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Yankees

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 38
.235 AVG .227
.279 OBP .250
.394 SLG .364
13 XBH 10
4 HR 4
14 RBI 13
33/8 K/BB 39/5
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Yankees are sending Cole (10-4) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts through 160 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.