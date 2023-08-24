Rene Pinto vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Rene Pinto (hitting .259 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has a home run and two walks while hitting .250.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.364
|.091
|OBP
|.391
|.000
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.57).
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
