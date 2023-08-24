Luke Raley vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rockies Player Props
|Rays vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Rockies
|Rays vs Rockies Odds
|Rays vs Rockies Prediction
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .252.
- In 55 of 98 games this year (56.1%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- He has homered in 15 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Raley has an RBI in 30 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.218
|AVG
|.278
|.320
|OBP
|.346
|.466
|SLG
|.527
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|28
|48/13
|K/BB
|60/11
|6
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.57).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Lambert (3-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.