On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .282.
  • Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .455 with two homers.
  • In 66.0% of his games this year (66 of 100), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (16.0%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this season (45.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 54
.278 AVG .284
.301 OBP .344
.424 SLG .543
16 XBH 24
3 HR 13
18 RBI 48
42/5 K/BB 55/18
12 SB 13

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
