On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .282.

Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .455 with two homers.

In 66.0% of his games this year (66 of 100), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (16.0%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this season (45.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 54 .278 AVG .284 .301 OBP .344 .424 SLG .543 16 XBH 24 3 HR 13 18 RBI 48 42/5 K/BB 55/18 12 SB 13

Rockies Pitching Rankings