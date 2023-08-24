Josh Lowe vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .282.
- Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .455 with two homers.
- In 66.0% of his games this year (66 of 100), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (16.0%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this season (45.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|54
|.278
|AVG
|.284
|.301
|OBP
|.344
|.424
|SLG
|.543
|16
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|13
|18
|RBI
|48
|42/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|12
|SB
|13
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
