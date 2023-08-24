The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Rockies.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Aranda has a base hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Aranda has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.111 AVG .273
.200 OBP .385
.222 SLG .545
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert (3-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.02 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
