Jonathan Aranda vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Rockies.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Aranda has a base hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Aranda has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.111
|AVG
|.273
|.200
|OBP
|.385
|.222
|SLG
|.545
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert (3-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.02 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
