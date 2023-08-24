Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .578 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 97 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 62 of 111 games this season (55.9%) Paredes has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

He has homered in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.3% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (39.6%), including 13 multi-run games (11.7%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .247 AVG .265 .347 OBP .367 .529 SLG .490 21 XBH 24 14 HR 11 42 RBI 37 33/21 K/BB 45/23 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings