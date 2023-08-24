Isaac Paredes vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .578 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 97 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 62 of 111 games this season (55.9%) Paredes has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- He has homered in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.3% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (39.6%), including 13 multi-run games (11.7%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.247
|AVG
|.265
|.347
|OBP
|.367
|.529
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|11
|42
|RBI
|37
|33/21
|K/BB
|45/23
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.57).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
