Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .220.
  • In 57.8% of his 83 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • In 19.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 28 games this season (33.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (30 of 83), with two or more runs 10 times (12.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 42
.225 AVG .216
.323 OBP .313
.413 SLG .438
12 XBH 15
7 HR 9
26 RBI 24
54/19 K/BB 39/20
4 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.57).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Rockies are sending Lambert (3-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
