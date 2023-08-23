Yandy Díaz vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (.460 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (138) this season.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .440 during his last outings.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 77 of 108 games this season (71.3%), including 43 multi-hit games (39.8%).
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 108), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.359
|AVG
|.297
|.430
|OBP
|.378
|.550
|SLG
|.462
|22
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|27
|39/24
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 178 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gomber (9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.52), 57th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (5.7).
