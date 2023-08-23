The Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) host the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Rays will give the ball to Aaron Civale (6-3, 2.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.52 ERA).

Rays vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (6-3, 2.44 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays will hand the ball to Civale (6-3) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.44, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.116 in 16 games this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 25 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.52 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .296 to his opponents.

Gomber enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gomber will try to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 5.52 ERA ranks 57th, 1.473 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.

