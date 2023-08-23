On Wednesday, August 23, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (48-77) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +220. An 8-run over/under has been set in this game.

Rays vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (6-3, 2.44 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.52 ERA)

Rays vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 101 games this season and won 66 (65.3%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 10-1 (winning 90.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 43, or 39.4%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +240 - 2nd

