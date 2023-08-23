Austin Gomber gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the second of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in baseball with 184 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .449 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays' .261 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (681 total runs).

The Rays are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Aaron Civale (6-3) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Civale has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Civale is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Giants W 6-1 Away Aaron Civale Ryan Walker 8/18/2023 Angels W 9-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels L 7-6 Away Tyler Glasnow Chase Silseth 8/19/2023 Angels W 18-4 Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies W 12-4 Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies - Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies - Home - Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees - Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Jesús Luzardo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.