Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) against the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (6-3) for the Rays and Austin Gomber (9-9) for the Rockies.

Rays vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 101 times this season and won 66, or 65.3%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 681 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule