Randy Arozarena vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (batting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Rockies.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .261 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 80th in slugging.
- In 61.2% of his 121 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this season (50.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.4%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.268
|AVG
|.256
|.383
|OBP
|.355
|.437
|SLG
|.423
|17
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|40
|RBI
|32
|54/30
|K/BB
|69/33
|11
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 178 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gomber goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.52), 57th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
