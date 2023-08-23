Josh Lowe vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Lowe (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .279.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Lowe has had a hit in 65 of 99 games this year (65.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 41.4% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (44.4%), including eight multi-run games (8.1%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|54
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.296
|OBP
|.344
|.422
|SLG
|.543
|16
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|13
|18
|RBI
|48
|42/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|11
|SB
|13
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.52), 57th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
