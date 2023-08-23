On Wednesday, Josh Lowe (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .279.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Lowe has had a hit in 65 of 99 games this year (65.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.3%).

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In 41.4% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (15.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (44.4%), including eight multi-run games (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 54 .273 AVG .284 .296 OBP .344 .422 SLG .543 16 XBH 24 3 HR 13 18 RBI 48 42/5 K/BB 55/18 11 SB 13

Rockies Pitching Rankings