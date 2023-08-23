Isaac Paredes vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .257 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 43 walks.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Paredes has had a hit in 61 of 110 games this season (55.5%), including multiple hits 26 times (23.6%).
- He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 110), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.8% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (43 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.247
|AVG
|.265
|.345
|OBP
|.367
|.518
|SLG
|.490
|20
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|37
|32/20
|K/BB
|45/23
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 178 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gomber will look to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.52), 57th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.