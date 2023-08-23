Harold Ramirez -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .311 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%) Ramirez has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.1% of his games this season, Ramirez has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (38.3%), including six multi-run games (6.4%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .281 AVG .342 .331 OBP .378 .500 SLG .401 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 27 RBI 21 37/11 K/BB 23/8 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings