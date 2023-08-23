Christian Bethancourt vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.
- Bethancourt is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (24.7%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (30 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.231
|AVG
|.227
|.275
|OBP
|.250
|.385
|SLG
|.364
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.52), 57th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.
