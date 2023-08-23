On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.

Bethancourt is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (24.7%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (30 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .231 AVG .227 .275 OBP .250 .385 SLG .364 12 XBH 10 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 33/8 K/BB 39/5 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings