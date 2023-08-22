The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto is batting .276 with a home run and a walk.
  • Pinto has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
.000 AVG .364
.000 OBP .391
.000 SLG .500
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
3/0 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Blach (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
