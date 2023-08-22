The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is batting .276 with a home run and a walk.

Pinto has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Other Rays Players vs the Rockies

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 .000 AVG .364 .000 OBP .391 .000 SLG .500 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 3/0 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings