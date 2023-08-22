The Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) host the Colorado Rockies (48-76) to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Rays are on the back of a series victory over the Angels, and the Rockies a series win over the White Sox.

The Rays will call on Zack Littell (2-4) versus the Rockies and Ty Blach (1-1).

Rays vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays will send Littell (2-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.1 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Littell has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.

Blach is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Blach is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 12 outings this season.

