Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rockies on August 22, 2023
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Colorado Rockies meet at Tropicana Field on Tuesday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 60 RBI (135 total hits).
- He has a .325/.402/.502 slash line so far this season.
- Diaz has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two walks.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Angels
|Aug. 18
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 113 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 61 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.364/.428 on the season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 111 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 56 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .252/.336/.465 slash line so far this year.
- McMahon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .261/.300/.433 slash line so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
