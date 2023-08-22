Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-76) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 22, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (2-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-1, 4.14 ERA)

Rays vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 65, or 65%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Rays have gone 9-1 (90%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (39.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer nine times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Randy Arozarena 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+135)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +250 - 2nd

