How to Watch the Rays vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Zack Littell, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rockies Player Props
|Rays vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth-best in MLB play with 183 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .448 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays are sixth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (669 total).
- The Rays' .331 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Littell enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Littell is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.4 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Giants
|L 7-0
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jakob Junis
|8/16/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Ryan Walker
|8/18/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Away
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Tyler Anderson
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chase Silseth
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|W 18-4
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Ty Blach
|8/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Austin Gomber
|8/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Peter Lambert
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.