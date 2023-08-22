Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Zack Littell, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -250 +200 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Tampa Bay's past three games has been 8.8, a streak in which the Rays and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (65-35).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 11-3 (78.6%).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has played in 126 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-55-4).

The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-22 35-29 30-23 45-28 59-44 16-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.