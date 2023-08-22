Tuesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (48-76) at 6:40 PM (on August 22). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rays will look to Zack Littell (2-4) against the Rockies and Ty Blach (1-1).

Rays vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 65 out of the 100 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay is 9-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 669 total runs this season.

The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Rays Schedule