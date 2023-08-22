The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 3-for-6 in his previous game against the Angels.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 73 of 120 games this season (60.8%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (15%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (35%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (12.5%).

He has scored in 50% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .262 AVG .256 .375 OBP .355 .433 SLG .423 17 XBH 17 9 HR 10 38 RBI 32 54/28 K/BB 69/33 11 SB 4

