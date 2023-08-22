Luke Raley -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .253.

Raley has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 96 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven in a run in 30 games this season (31.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Rockies

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .219 AVG .278 .324 OBP .346 .477 SLG .527 19 XBH 20 6 HR 11 16 RBI 28 46/13 K/BB 60/11 6 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings