On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .279.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with two homers.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 99 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.3% of them.

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (16.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 41 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 54 .273 AVG .284 .296 OBP .344 .422 SLG .543 16 XBH 24 3 HR 13 18 RBI 48 42/5 K/BB 55/18 11 SB 13

Rockies Pitching Rankings