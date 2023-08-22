Josh Lowe vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .279.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 99 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.3% of them.
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (16.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 41 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|54
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.296
|OBP
|.344
|.422
|SLG
|.543
|16
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|13
|18
|RBI
|48
|42/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|11
|SB
|13
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.51).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.