On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) against the Angels.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .252 with 18 doubles, 24 home runs and 43 walks.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 55.0% of his 109 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.3% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 57 .236 AVG .265 .339 OBP .367 .503 SLG .490 18 XBH 24 13 HR 11 39 RBI 37 32/20 K/BB 45/23 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings