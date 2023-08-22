Isaac Paredes vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) against the Angels.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .252 with 18 doubles, 24 home runs and 43 walks.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 55.0% of his 109 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.3% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|57
|.236
|AVG
|.265
|.339
|OBP
|.367
|.503
|SLG
|.490
|18
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|11
|39
|RBI
|37
|32/20
|K/BB
|45/23
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.51).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
