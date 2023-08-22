The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 4-for-6 with a double) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .313 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (33 of 93), with more than one RBI 12 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 of 93 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .284 AVG .342 .335 OBP .378 .510 SLG .401 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 27 RBI 21 36/11 K/BB 23/8 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings