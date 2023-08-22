The Atlanta Dream (16-16) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (28-4) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSE.

There is no line set for the game.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Dream vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Dream 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-11) Computer Predicted Total: 170

Dream vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 15-15-0 this year.

Atlanta has seen 12 of its 31 games go over the point total.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream rank fifth in the WNBA with 82.1 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank ninth with 83.7 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA with 36.2 rebounds per game. Conversely, it ranks third-worst in the league with 36.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 14.2 turnovers per game, the Dream rank ninth in the WNBA. They force 13.3 turnovers per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Dream are sinking 6.7 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They sport a 34.2% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Dream are ceding 7.3 threes per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and they are allowing a 32.7% three-point percentage (third-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Atlanta has taken 71.1% two-pointers (accounting for 76.9% of the team's baskets) and 28.9% from beyond the arc (23.1%).

