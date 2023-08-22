Christian Bethancourt vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 43 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (23.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (6.3%).
- He has scored in 29 games this year (36.3%), including 10 multi-run games (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.227
|.272
|OBP
|.250
|.383
|SLG
|.364
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Blach (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.