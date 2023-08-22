The WNBA schedule on Tuesday will see the Las Vegas Aces (28-4) visiting Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (16-16) at Gateway Center Arena, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this matchup following a 78-72 defeat against Los Angeles. The Aces' leading scorer was A'ja Wilson, who ended the game with 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Led by Cheyenne Parker with 29 points, seven rebounds and two blocks last time out, Atlanta won 78-67 versus Chicago.

Aces vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1400 to win)

Aces (-1400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+800 to win)

Dream (+800 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

Aces (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are fifth in the league in points scored (82.1 per game) and ninth in points conceded (83.7).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.2 per game) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.1).

The Dream are third-worst in the league in assists (18.6 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is third-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.2 per game). And it is ranked seventh in forcing them (13.3 per game).

With 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.2% from downtown, the Dream are ninth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.7%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream put up more points per game at home (84.4) than on the road (80.1), and also concede fewer points at home (82.5) than away (84.8).

This season Atlanta is pulling down fewer rebounds at home (35.5 per game) than on the road (36.8). And it is conceding more at home (36.3) than away (35.9).

The Dream pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (18.6) than away (18.5).

At home, Atlanta commits 14.1 turnovers per game, 0.2 fewer than away (14.3). The team forces 13.5 turnovers per game at home, 0.4 more than away (13.1).

At home the Dream sink 7.5 treys per game, 1.4 more than away (6.1). They shoot 38.1% from beyond the arc at home, 7.4% higher than away (30.7%).

At home, Atlanta concedes 7.1 treys per game, 0.3 fewer than on the road (7.4). It concedes 32% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.2% lower than away (33.2%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have entered the game as underdogs 17 times this season and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

The Dream have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 15-15-0.

Atlanta is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least a 15.5-point underdog this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Dream.

