Sofia Kenin will begin the US Open in New York, New York versus Ana Bogdan in the round of 128. She was defeated by Elina Svitolina in the round of 32 of the Wimbledon (her last tournament). Kenin's odds are +12500 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Kenin at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Kenin's Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, Kenin will face Bogdan on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Sofia Kenin Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +12500

Kenin Stats

Kenin is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 76-ranked Svitolina, 6-7, 2-6.

Kenin is 16-18 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Kenin is 8-12 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kenin has played 21.2 games per match. She won 51.1% of them.

On hard courts, Kenin has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, and 21.5 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Kenin has won 71.0% of her games on serve, and 31.4% on return.

On hard courts, Kenin, over the past year, has claimed 71.2% of her service games and 28.9% of her return games.

