How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Monday, August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, August 21, Fubo is airing four Little League World Series games, and we're betting you don't want to miss a single play. Read the article below to find out how to watch or live stream all of the action.
Watch even more Little League baseball games with ESPN+!
Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today
Watch
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Asia-Pacific Region vs. Japan Region
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch West Region vs. Southwest Region
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with all the Little League World Series action all tournament long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.